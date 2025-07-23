Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Women in Haryana to get Rs 2,100 monthly aid under Lado Lakshmi scheme

Women in Haryana to get Rs 2,100 monthly aid under Lado Lakshmi scheme

Scheme likely to be introduced by Raksha Bandhan in August as state finalises eligibility rules

Rural India, Rural women

Photo: Shutterstock

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Haryana is set to launch a welfare scheme that will give monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,100 for women in the state, benefiting 5 million of them.
 
Lado Lakshmi Yojana, a key promise of the BJP in its campaign for the October 2024 assembly elections, is likely to be rolled out in phases, PTI reported quoting sources.
 
A draft policy for the scheme has been sent to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for final approval, said Krishan Kumar Bedi, Haryana’s Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, on Tuesday.
 
“At the time of the polls, we made this promise. Our department has worked on it, and after several rounds of discussions, we have submitted a proposal. Once our department gets a go-ahead from the CMO and the finance department, it will be ready (to implement the scheme),” Bedi told PTI.
 
 

Launch likely by August

 
Government officials told PTI the scheme could be announced on or before Raksha Bandhan on August 9. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has previously stated that “full planning” has been done for the rollout.

In the 2025-26 state budget, Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, had earmarked Rs 5,000 crore for the scheme. The financial aid is aimed at supporting women, especially those from lower-income households.
 

Who will be eligible?

 
While final eligibility criteria are yet to be announced, sources indicated that employed women and pensioners may be excluded from the scheme. The proposals currently suggest filters based on age, income levels, and other socio-economic factors.
 
-Women from economically weaker sections could be prioritised.
 
-Phased implementation may start with rural areas first, according to officials familiar with the matter.
 
-The scheme is expected to provide a financial cushion to households and improve women’s participation in family decisions.
 
(with inputs from PTI)

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

