Chhattisgarh Housing Board earns 'record revenue' of ₹435 cr in 6 months

Chhattisgarh Housing Board has earned a “record revenue” of Rs 435 crore in the past six months by selling more than 2,000 properties, said a minister about the state-run organisation that has suffered losses for five years.

Several projects of the board are stranded due to weak demand. The state government allowed the board to offer a One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme that let people clear dues for homes by paying a lump sum. Scheme beneficiaries received discounts of up to 30 per cent for homes.

“The board has earned a record revenue of Rs 435 crore by selling 2,230 properties in the last six months, which is more than the revenue earned in the last five years,” said O P Choudhary, Chhattisgarh’s Finance and Housing Minister. The scheme was a “game-changer” for the board.

According to state government officials, the board had sold an average of 1,387 properties annually in the past five years for around Rs 262 crore. Revenue and sales increased almost 60 per cent from March to August 2025 compared to the annual average in the past five years. Choudhary said that the board’s primary aim was to provide safe and quality homes to all. “Now we will work more rapidly towards providing quality-based housing,” the minister added. The board plans to expand its projects and recently got approval for a major loan from the state government. “Our aim is to make Chhattisgarh the leading state of the country in the housing revolution,” Anurag Singh Deo, chairman of Chhattisgarh Housing Board.