Swamitva drone data likely to improve civic amenities in rural areas

Property ID cards, which is the last stage of the whole process under the Swamitva scheme, have been delivered to 150,000 villages.

Sources said drone surveys of 327,000 villages of the targeted 340,000 have generated enormous amounts of high quality and high resolution granular data. This could now be used for improving civic amenities in rural areas, such as drainage systems, roads, sewage lines and electricity poles, among others.

The government is planning to maximise the benefits of the drone survey data collected for the Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Area (Swamitva) scheme that guarantees legal property identities (IDs) for unregistered rural homes.

The whole process of preparation of Swamitva cards starts with drone surveys of villages. It then passes through multiple layers of verification, map preparation, and physical checking before the final cards are delivered.

The drone survey, according to senior officials, has delivered data in the resolution of 1:500, which is similar to Google Earth Pro but much more accurate.

The drones have taken 3D readings of villages up to 5 centimetres accuracy in length and 20 centimetres accuracy in height.