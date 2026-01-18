Vijay's rising star vs the rising sun in run-up to Tamil Nadu polls

When asked about this, TVK leader Felix Gerald echoed his party supremo's stand of maintaining equidistance from both the DMK and the BJP. “We identify the DMK as our primary political adversary and the BJP as our fundamental ideological enemy. To the voters of Tamil Nadu, we present the sobering reality of a DMK that has systematically abandoned its foundational pillars of social justice, secularism, and welfare politics, transforming instead into a long-standing epicentre for institutional corruption over the last three decades. Simultaneously, we warn against the imminent threat posed by the BJP’s sectarian politics, which seeks to undermine the deep-rooted religious harmony and diversity of our land," he said.