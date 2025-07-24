Home / India News / Central govt staffers can now take 30-day leave to care for elderly parents

Central govt staffers can now take 30-day leave to care for elderly parents

The minister was asked whether there is any provision for government employees to avail leave to take care of their elderly parents

Jitendra Singh
Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 5:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The service rules allow 30 days' leave to Central government employees, which can be availed for any personal reason including that of taking care of elderly parents, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The minister was asked whether there is any provision for government employees to avail leave to take care of their elderly parents.

"The Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 provides for 30 days of earned leave, 20 days of half pay leave, eight days of casual leave and two days of restricted holiday per annum, apart from other eligible leaves to a Central government employee, which can be availed for any personal reasons, including that of taking care of elderly parents," Singh said in a written reply.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Air India saw minor increase in pilots reporting sick after crash: Govt

Premium

Upper House sitting hours dropped on former V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar's watch

Jal Jeevan Mission hit by water scarcity, terrain, and fund delays: Govt

Supreme Court dismisses plea to mandate six airbags in passenger vehicles

ED raids Chandigarh call centres duping foreigners with tech support scam

Topics :Jitendra SinghRajya SabhaElderly population

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story