Adani Energy posts ₹539 cr Q1 profit on strong transmission gains

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹538.94 crore for June quarter FY26 mainly due to higher revenues from transmission business.
The company had incurred a loss of ₹1,190.66 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said.
Total income rose to ₹7,025.49 crore in the quarter from ₹5,489.97 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue from transmission business increased to ₹2,188.19 crore from ₹1,746.18 crore.
However, revenue from distribution business dipped slightly to₹ 3,359.84 crore in the quarter from ₹3,372.94 crore a year ago.
"We anticipate a significant increase in AESL's capex rollout and new bid activity from Q2, as the monsoon subsides, said CEO Kandarp Patel.
