Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Energy posts ₹539 cr Q1 profit on strong transmission gains

Adani Energy posts ₹539 cr Q1 profit on strong transmission gains

Total income rose to ₹7,025.49 crore in the quarter from ₹5,489.97 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue from transmission business increased to ₹2,188.19 crore from ₹1,746.18 crore

Adani Energy

"We anticipate a significant increase in AESL's capex rollout and new bid activity from Q2, as the monsoon subsides, said CEO Kandarp Patel. (Image: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹538.94 crore for June quarter FY26 mainly due to higher revenues from transmission business.

The company had incurred a loss of ₹1,190.66 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said.

Total income rose to ₹7,025.49 crore in the quarter from ₹5,489.97 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue from transmission business increased to ₹2,188.19 crore from ₹1,746.18 crore.

However, revenue from distribution business dipped slightly to₹ 3,359.84 crore in the quarter from ₹3,372.94 crore a year ago.

 

"We anticipate a significant increase in AESL's capex rollout and new bid activity from Q2, as the monsoon subsides, said CEO Kandarp Patel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
