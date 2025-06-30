Monday, June 30, 2025 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pashamylaram reactor blast: 10 dead, several injured in Telangana fire

Pashamylaram reactor blast: 10 dead, several injured in Telangana fire

At least 10 dead, several feared trapped after reactor blast sparks massive fire at Sigachi Chemical unit in Telangana's Pashamylaram; rescue ops underway

A fire broke out following a reactor explosion at Sigachi Chemical Industry in Pashamylaram. (Photo/PTI screengrab)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

At least 10 people died and 14 were injured after a reactor blast triggered a fire at the Sigachi Chemical Industry unit in Telangana's Pashamylaram on Monday, news agency PTI reported. 
  Several workers are believed to be trapped following the explosion, which sparked a massive fire and caused widespread panic in the surrounding area, according to a report by Telangana Today.   
Several fire tenders were rushed to the site as firefighting efforts continued to douse the flames. Emergency personnel were engaged in rescue operations to evacuate those still inside the factory, Telangana Today said. Many of the injured are reportedly in critical condition. 
 
 

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

