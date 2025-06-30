Pashamylaram reactor blast: 10 dead, several injured in Telangana fire

At least 10 people died and 14 were injured after a reactor blast triggered a fire at the Sigachi Chemical Industry unit in Telangana's Pashamylaram on Monday, news agency PTI reported.
Several workers are believed to be trapped following the explosion, which sparked a massive fire and caused widespread panic in the surrounding area, according to a report by Telangana Today.
VIDEO | Medak, Telangana: At least ten people dead after a fire broke out following a reactor explosion at Sigachi Chemical Industry in Pashamylaram.
Several fire tenders were rushed to the site as firefighting efforts continued to douse the flames. Emergency personnel were engaged in rescue operations to evacuate those still inside the factory, Telangana Today said. Many of the injured are reportedly in critical condition.