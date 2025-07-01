Vantara to care for elephants who went berserk during Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Wildlife rehabilitation centre Vantara stepped in with veterinarians, senior mahouts and specially-equipped ambulances when some elephants appeared visibly agitated during the Ahmedabad Rath Yatra last week.

The incident, in which elephants involved in the procession appeared panicked, resulting in chaos and concern among onlookers, also raised concerns about the use of animals in high-stress, crowded environments, according to a statement from Vantara.

Following the incident, state forest officials sought assistance from Vantara, an integrated wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility based in Jamnagar, it said.

" Their team responded swiftly and professionally, working closely with our officials and local animal handlers to assess the elephants' condition and ensure their safe relocation," said Dr K Ramesh, chief conservator of forests in Gujarat.

He said the team from Vantara provided immediate medical care, trauma support and behavioural assessments to the affected elephants. The animals are now under ongoing care at Vantara's facility, which is equipped to handle such cases, he said. Vantara dispatched an emergency team of veterinarians, senior mahouts and specially-equipped elephant ambulances to the site, the statement added. Mahendra Jha, trustee of the Shree Jagannath Mandir Trust Committee, said the intervention ensured timely medical attention and rehabilitation for the elephants. "We deeply appreciate Vantara's dedication to animal welfare. Their timely intervention ensured that the elephants received the attention and rehabilitation they urgently required," he said.