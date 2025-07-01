Vantara to care for elephants who went berserk during Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Wildlife rehabilitation centre Vantara stepped in with veterinarians, senior mahouts and specially-equipped ambulances when some elephants appeared visibly agitated during the Ahmedabad Rath Yatra last week.
The incident, in which elephants involved in the procession appeared panicked, resulting in chaos and concern among onlookers, also raised concerns about the use of animals in high-stress, crowded environments, according to a statement from Vantara.
Following the incident, state forest officials sought assistance from Vantara, an integrated wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility based in Jamnagar, it said.
" Their team responded swiftly and professionally, working closely with our officials and local animal handlers to assess the elephants' condition and ensure their safe relocation," said Dr K Ramesh, chief conservator of forests in Gujarat.
He said the team from Vantara provided immediate medical care, trauma support and behavioural assessments to the affected elephants.
The animals are now under ongoing care at Vantara's facility, which is equipped to handle such cases, he said.
Vantara dispatched an emergency team of veterinarians, senior mahouts and specially-equipped elephant ambulances to the site, the statement added.
Mahendra Jha, trustee of the Shree Jagannath Mandir Trust Committee, said the intervention ensured timely medical attention and rehabilitation for the elephants.
"We deeply appreciate Vantara's dedication to animal welfare. Their timely intervention ensured that the elephants received the attention and rehabilitation they urgently required," he said.
The incident, captured on social media, has also drawn attention from animal welfare groups and the public, many of whom took to social media to express concern and call for changes in how animals are treated during festivals, the statement read.
Founded as a large-scale conservation initiative, Vantara which means Star of the Forest, aims to provide a safe haven for rescued wildlife including elephants, leopards, reptiles, and birds, it read.
The centre is staffed by veterinarians, zoologists and caregivers, and is built to international standards for animal rehabilitation, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app