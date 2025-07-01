Home / India News / Vantara to care for elephants who went berserk during Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Vantara to care for elephants who went berserk during Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Wildlife rehabilitation centre Vantara dispatched an emergency team of veterinarians, senior mahouts and specially-equipped elephant ambulances to the site

elephants at Anant Ambani's Vantara
Vantara provided immediate medical care, trauma support and behavioural assessments to the affected elephants.
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Wildlife rehabilitation centre Vantara stepped in with veterinarians, senior mahouts and specially-equipped ambulances when some elephants appeared visibly agitated during the Ahmedabad Rath Yatra last week.

The incident, in which elephants involved in the procession appeared panicked, resulting in chaos and concern among onlookers, also raised concerns about the use of animals in high-stress, crowded environments, according to a statement from Vantara.

Following the incident, state forest officials sought assistance from Vantara, an integrated wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility based in Jamnagar, it said.

" Their team responded swiftly and professionally, working closely with our officials and local animal handlers to assess the elephants' condition and ensure their safe relocation," said Dr K Ramesh, chief conservator of forests in Gujarat.

He said the team from Vantara provided immediate medical care, trauma support and behavioural assessments to the affected elephants.

The animals are now under ongoing care at Vantara's facility, which is equipped to handle such cases, he said.

Vantara dispatched an emergency team of veterinarians, senior mahouts and specially-equipped elephant ambulances to the site, the statement added.

Mahendra Jha, trustee of the Shree Jagannath Mandir Trust Committee, said the intervention ensured timely medical attention and rehabilitation for the elephants.

"We deeply appreciate Vantara's dedication to animal welfare. Their timely intervention ensured that the elephants received the attention and rehabilitation they urgently required," he said.

The incident, captured on social media, has also drawn attention from animal welfare groups and the public, many of whom took to social media to express concern and call for changes in how animals are treated during festivals, the statement read.

Founded as a large-scale conservation initiative, Vantara which means Star of the Forest, aims to provide a safe haven for rescued wildlife including elephants, leopards, reptiles, and birds, it read.

The centre is staffed by veterinarians, zoologists and caregivers, and is built to international standards for animal rehabilitation, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Coal India, Hindustan Copper sign MoU to collaborate on copper, minerals

Security boosted at Patna airport after bomb scare; turns out to be a hoax

Conflict of interest in CEC may affect FCAA cases: Retired officers to CJI

At least 5 feared killed in crackers factory blast in TN's Sivakasi

NCW takes cognisance of bride's suicide, seeks report in 72 hours

Topics :Rath YatraelephantAhmedabad

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story