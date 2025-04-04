Home / India News / Taj Mahal tops ASI ticket revenue list for five years straight: Govt

Taj Mahal tops ASI ticket revenue list for five years straight: Govt

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the data in a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday

Taj Mahal
According to the data, Taj Mahal earned the top slot for all five years (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 11:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mughal-era mausoleum Taj Mahal was the top earning ASI-protected monument through ticket sales in the last five years, according to data shared by the government.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the data in a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

He was asked the amount that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has received from selling entry tickets to various monuments in the last five years, year-wise and monument-wise; and the monuments that have received the highest income through sale of entry tickets in the last five years.

In his response, the minister shared the data in a tabular form for cycles of financial years ranging from FY19-20 to FY23-24.

According to the data, Taj Mahal earned the top slot for all five years.

The Mughal-era architectural wonder was commissioned by Emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century and it is considered one of the most beautiful buildings in the world.

Also Read

Taj Mahal top earning ASI monument via ticket sales from FY20 to FY24: Govt

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak visits Taj Mahal along with family members

Instead of Taj Mahal's replica, we offer texts of Ramayan to guests: MP CM

Ayodhya overtakes Taj Mahal, becomes UP's top tourist destination in 2024

Ram Mandir workers honoured, hands of those behind Taj Mahal cut off: UP CM

In FY19-20, the Agra Fort in Agra and Qutub Minar in Delhi were in the second and third positions.

In FY20-21, the Group of Monuments Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and Sun Temple, Konark were in the second and third positions. In FY23-24, Qutub Minar and Red Fort of Delhi were in the second and third positions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Congress to challenge constitutionality of Waqf Bill in Supreme Court

India ranks 10th with $1.4 billion private investment in AI: UN report

Parliament LIVE updates: BSP chief Mayawati hits out at 'hasty' passage of Waqf Bill

Trump's tariff strategy could hurt US more than India: Raghuram Rajan

Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 passed in Rajya Sabha: What's next for it?

Topics :Taj MahalTaj Mahal visitIndian tourismtourism in indiatourism sector

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story