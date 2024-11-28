Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HP govt bans gutkha, liquor ads from state buses, promoting public welfare

HP government to remove gutkha and liquor ads from buses and it will modernise the bus fleet by introducing electric and diesel buses

Representative Picture
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 5:41 PM IST
The Himachal Pradesh government is planning to remove all the gutkha and liquor advertisements from all the state buses. Recently, the Board of Directors (BOD) held a meeting of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC).
 
Deputy CM Agnihotri addressed a press conference in Shimla where he stated HRTC's plan to modernise the fleet by replacing around 100 old buses, including 327 electric buses, 250 small buses, and 100 mini-tempo buses. 
 
Agnihotri also mentioned that around 24 Volvo had been rejected due to a single bidder, and fresh advertisements would be issued. He also mentioned that the government is committed to reducing emissions and expanding the electric bus fleet.

Decision aims to curb drug addiction

The decision to remove gutkha and liquor advertisements from buses is part of the government’s larger effort to curb drug addiction and promote a healthier society, the minister said. It will prioritise public welfare, improve services and strengthen the government's transport infrastructure. 
 
The state government has banned all imports, manufacturing, transportation, stocking, and sales of chewable tobacco and similar products. This ban has been in effect for a few years now.
 
The government is looking to give relief to farmers by exempting luggage charges for transporting milk and vegetables. "This move is designed to support the rural economy and uplift the agricultural sector," he said.
 
"We have introduced this exemption to help farmers bring their produce to markets, thereby strengthening the state's economy," he added.

Agnihotri also mentioned all the legal challenges HRTC is facing. He revealed that the corporation is being involved in over 3000 court cases. 
 
The Transport corporation has witnessed a significant rise in revenue from April to October, which currently stands at Rs 66 crore. The Deputy CM stated that the government is focusing on modernising and adding new buses to ensure better services for the people of Himachal. 

HRTC to add advanced features 

HRTC will also get some new advanced technologies such as credit, debit, UPI, and National Mobility Card systems. Agnihotri stated that this will benefit nearly five lakh daily passengers and Himachal Pradesh is the first state to implement this. 
 
He stated that HRTC cannot run as a commercial entity only. "We operate on loss-making routes to serve remote areas and provide essential services. Additionally, we offer significant concessions, including 50% discounts for women and rebates across 28 categories. These efforts require substantial financial assistance from the government," He added. 
 
The government is also planning to establish automatic vehicle testing centres in Hamirpur and Una. He also mentioned that 148 surrendered routes reassessed ISBT Shimla allotment under the BOT model.
 
First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

