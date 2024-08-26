Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Telegram issue: IT Ministry asks MHA to check status, violations in India



Telegram's founder and CEO was detained at Paris airport on an arrest warrant alleging his platform was used for offences like money laundering and drug trafficking, after which IT Ministry took note

Telegram, telegram app
Telegram | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 8:32 PM IST
In light of Telegram Chief Pavel Durov's arrest in Paris for offences related to his messaging app, IT Ministry has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs for an update on where things stand in the Indian context and if there are any violations here as well, sources said.

An email query sent to IT Ministry on the issue, elicited no immediate reply.

Sources, meanwhile, said, "In light of what has happened in France, IT Ministry has asked Ministry of Home Affairs to check on complaints pending against Telegram and what action can be taken."

They pointed out that IT Ministry is not an investigating agency in this regard, and that even CERT-In under the Ministry focuses on cybersecurity offences not cybercrimes per se.

"The basic question here is are there any complaints, is there similar situation in India, and what is the status, and what action is required," according to sources.

Asked if Telegram, being a messaging app, can cite safe harbour clause, sources said in that case they will have to collaborate with law enforcement agencies, provide information where needed and assist with any investigation.

Telegram's founder and CEO was detained at Paris airport on an arrest warrant alleging his platform was used for offences like money laundering and drug trafficking.

A dual citizen of France and Russia, Durov, 39, was taken into custody at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday after landing in France from Azerbaijan, as per reports.


TelegramIT ministryMHAMinistry of Home Affairsinformation technology

Aug 26 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

