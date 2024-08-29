Telugu Language Day 2024: History, significance, celebrations and more

Every year, Telugu Language Day, or Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam, is observed to celebrate the linguistic and cultural heritage of the Telugu language. It serves to acknowledge the importance of the Telugu language, which is one of the oldest and most vibrant languages in the country.

The history of Telugu spans over two millennia and the language has its roots in ancient transcripts and texts. Its origin is well-documented in both literature and linguistic studies. The language has evolved significantly over the centuries influenced by political, social and cultural change.

Telugu Language Day 2024: History

The celebration of the Telugu Language Day began in 1966, however, the day to recognise and celebrate the language existed much earlier. Literary personalities such as Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy and Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu were instrumental in promoting language in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The Telugu Language Day is celebrated every year on August 29 coinciding with the birth anniversaries of the Telugu poet Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy. The Andhra Pradesh government declared August 29 as Telugu Language Day in 1966.

Telugu Language Day 2024: Significance

The Telugu language holds a rich history and cultural heritage. It is the official language of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and one of the 22 scheduled languages of India.

The origin of the Telugu language can be traced back to 400 BC highlighting the language's contribution to Indian literature and its role in preserving the cultural identity of Telugu-speaking communities. Telugu Language Day honours the efforts of luminaries like Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy to preserve and promote the language at the international level.

This day brings all Telugu-speaking communities together and organises multiple cultural programs, literal events and educational activities to keep the language and culture alive for future generations.

Telugu Language Day 2024: Celebration

Here are some of the events organised on Telugu Language Day to promote the language and its cultural significance: