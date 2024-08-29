Telugu Language Day 2024: History, significance, celebrations and more
The Telugu Language Day honours one of the oldest and most prominent Dravidian languages in India. It is also the official language of Andhra Pradesh and TelanganaSudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Every year, Telugu Language Day, or Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam, is observed to celebrate the linguistic and cultural heritage of the Telugu language. It serves to acknowledge the importance of the Telugu language, which is one of the oldest and most vibrant languages in the country.
The day also promotes its usage while honouring and acknowledging the role of Telugu in shaping regional and national identity.
The history of Telugu spans over two millennia and the language has its roots in ancient transcripts and texts. Its origin is well-documented in both literature and linguistic studies. The language has evolved significantly over the centuries influenced by political, social and cultural change.
Telugu Language Day 2024: History
The celebration of the Telugu Language Day began in 1966, however, the day to recognise and celebrate the language existed much earlier. Literary personalities such as Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy and Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu were instrumental in promoting language in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
The Telugu Language Day is celebrated every year on August 29 coinciding with the birth anniversaries of the Telugu poet Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy. The Andhra Pradesh government declared August 29 as Telugu Language Day in 1966.
Telugu Language Day 2024: Significance
The Telugu language holds a rich history and cultural heritage. It is the official language of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and one of the 22 scheduled languages of India.
The origin of the Telugu language can be traced back to 400 BC highlighting the language's contribution to Indian literature and its role in preserving the cultural identity of Telugu-speaking communities. Telugu Language Day honours the efforts of luminaries like Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy to preserve and promote the language at the international level.
This day brings all Telugu-speaking communities together and organises multiple cultural programs, literal events and educational activities to keep the language and culture alive for future generations.
Telugu Language Day 2024: Celebration
Here are some of the events organised on Telugu Language Day to promote the language and its cultural significance:
- Literary festivals and workshops: On this day, several literary festivals, writing workshops and poetry recitals are being organised across the country celebrating and encouraging new writers and poets to develop a deeper appreciation for the language's literary traditions.
- Cultural performances: Traditional music and dance performances which include Kuchipudi and folk dance shows celebrate culture, highlighting artistic heritage associated with the language.
- Educational programs: Schools and colleges host special programs promoting Telugu, which include essay competitions, debates and quizzes encouraging students to participate in the language and its literature.
- Public awareness campaigns: Media outlets and some renowned figures participate in the campaign to raise awareness to preserve and promote the Telugu language. The campaign aims to emphasise its relevance in contemporary society.
- Community engagement: Community events and gatherings bring Telugu-speaking languages together providing a platform for sharing cultural experiences and language's role in community and bonding.