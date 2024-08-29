Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Shameful incidents of assault have not reduced since Nirbhaya: Shabana Azmi

Shameful incidents of assault have not reduced since Nirbhaya: Shabana Azmi

Azmi said there is need to end the patriarchal mindset of the people as sexual assault cases have not decreased since the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest
"If we continue looking (at these incidents) selectively, we won't be able to go to the root. It is all very shameful," Azmi said | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 11:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi says outrage over cases of crimes against women should not be selective and the society needs to work on the root cause of the menace.

Azmi said there is need to end the patriarchal mindset of the people as sexual assault cases have not decreased since the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The actor attended the roundtable conference on 'Creating a Safer World for Children', organised by Pune-based Gravitas Foundation in association with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday evening.

At the conference, the veteran was asked to comment on the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata as well as the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls at a school in Badlapur in Maharashtra.

"There has to be an outrage and not just today, the outrage should have taken place way back. And it should not be selective that in one case, it is political... All these incidents are extremely dangerous.

"If we continue looking (at these incidents) selectively, we won't be able to go to the root. It is all very shameful," Azmi said.

More From This Section

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE news: BJP to begin sit-in protests in West Bengal

Gujarat rains: 28 dead due to heavy rainfall in state, IMD issues red alert

Centre approves Aadhaar-based authentication of candidates in UPSC exams

Tripura floods: Over 53K people still taking shelter in relief camps

UPSC aspirants' deaths: IIT professors examine SUV, coaching centre gate

Referring to the brutal gangrape of a physiotherapy intern in Delhi in 2012, the 73-year-old actor said the entire country came together to demand justice for her and after that, the Justice Verma Committee gave many recommendations but still the incidents have not reduced.

"There is a need to do away with patriarchy and treating women as commodities and think that they also have equal rights. There are strict protocols in such cases and the death penalty has also been awarded in some cases but still the incidents are not decreasing. We need to work on the root cause of these incidents. We need to work on the protocols given by the Justice Verma Committee," Azmi said.

In Kolkata, the body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the RG Kar Medical College on August 9. She was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty, an incident that has sparked protests by doctors and medical students across the country.

Similarly, the Badlapur town in Thane district has been rocked by the sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls by a male attendant at a private school. The incident led to a massive protest, following which the Maharashtra government set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

P&G Hygiene and Health down 4% on weak June qtr; Rs 95-dividend announced

Paris Paralympics 2024: India schedule on August 29, live time, streaming

LIVE news: Waterlogging, traffic jams in several areas of Delhi; more showers likely today

Realme 13 series launch today at 12:00 pm: Where to watch, what to expect

Apple rolls out iOS 18.1 developer beta 3 with more intelligence features

Topics :Nirbhaya rape caseShabana AzmiSexual assault

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story