Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Help accident victims, get ₹25,000 in UP: What is Rah-Veer scheme?

Help accident victims, get ₹25,000 in UP: What is Rah-Veer scheme?

The UP government has launched the Centre's Rah-Veer scheme to reward citizens who help road accident victims. Learn how good samaritans are selected and recognised under this road safety initiative

car accident, road accident

Under the Rah-Veer scheme, any citizen who saves the life of a victim of a motor vehicle accident by providing immediate assistance and transporting them to a hospital within the golden hour (one hour) will be rewarded ₹25,000.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the rising number of road accidents, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday rolled out a Central initiative to reward citizens who help road accident victims reach a hospital within an hour, reported The Times of India.
 
The initiative, called the Rah-Veer or Good Samaritan Scheme, is part of the Centre’s broader effort to promote road safety. Announced by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, the scheme’s rules were revised earlier this year, raising the reward for ‘good samaritans’.
 
Apart from Uttar Pradesh, other states like Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Nagaland have also implemented the scheme to encourage bystanders to help road accident victims. 
 

What is Rah-Veer scheme?

Under the Rah-Veer scheme, any citizen who saves the life of a victim of a motor vehicle accident by providing immediate assistance and transporting them to a hospital within the golden hour (one hour) will be rewarded ₹25,000.

Also Read

Accident, road accident

1 dead, 4 injured as tempo traveller crashes into BEST bus in Mumbai

Los Angeles police, LAPD

Los Angeles City Hall evacuated after car crashes into building's steps

Accident, road accident

Three killed, 20 injured as bus hits parked truck in Gujarat's Botad

car accident, road accident

BMW accident case: Accused driver gets bail, told to submit passport

cloudburst, Himachal cloudburst

Himachal monsoon toll hits 448 with 261 rain deaths, 187 in road accidents

 
If multiple people assist in saving the life of an accident victim, the award will be distributed equally among them. Likewise, if more than one person helps save multiple victims, the reward will be ₹25,000 per victim saved, subject to a maximum of ₹25,000 per ‘good samaritan’.

Importance of Rah-Veer scheme

The need for such a scheme is emphasised by the alarming road accident statistics. In 2023, road accidents in India rose 4.2 per cent year-on-year to 480,583, claiming an all-time high of 172,890 lives, despite increased spending on road safety infrastructure.
 
Road accident deaths rose 2.6 per cent compared with 2022, and accidents caused injuries to 462,825 people, a 4.4 per cent increase, MoRTH said in a report titled ‘Road Accidents in India 2023’.
 
It added that fatal accidents increased from 155,781 in 2022 to 160,509 in 2023, accounting for 33.4 per cent of total accidents. A fatal accident is one that results in two or more deaths. 
Of the 160,509 fatal accidents in 2023:
  • 57,467 (35.8 per cent) accidents occurred on national highways.
  • 36,595 (22.8 per cent) accidents occurred on state highways.
  • 66,447 (41.4 per cent) accidents occurred on other roads.
 
Overspeeding on roads remained the leading cause of deaths in 2023, responsible for 68 per cent, while driving on the wrong side accounted for 5.5 per cent. Two-wheeler users accounted for 44.8 per cent of all fatalities, with pedestrians accounting for nearly 20 per cent of all road crash deaths. Over 9,489 children lost their lives in road accidents during the year, too.
 
According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, these figures, on average, translate “into 1,317 accidents and 474 deaths every day or 55 accidents and 20 deaths every hour in the country”.
 

How to get Rah-Veer reward?

If a good samaritan helps an accident victim and promptly informs the police, the police will verify details with the attending doctor and issue an official acknowledgment on their letterhead. This document will record the good samaritan’s name, contact details, address, location, date and time of the incident, along with a brief description of how the accident victim was assisted. A copy of the official acknowledgment will be given to the samaritan, and another sent to the District-Level Appraisal Committee, chaired by the District Magistrate, for consideration of the Rah-Veer reward.
 
Similarly, suppose the good Samaritan takes the victim directly to a hospital. In that case, the hospital will share the details with the police, who will then issue the acknowledgment following the standard format.
Following this procedure, the reward amount will be directly transferred to the citizen’s account.  The scheme also provides for 10 national-level awards of ₹1,00,000 each for the 'most worthy' good samaritans. Recipients for the same will be selected from among those who received awards throughout the year.

More From This Section

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

LIVE news: Civil aviation minister denies any 'dirty business' in Air India crash probe

India cough syrup, new drug policy

Industry chemical DEG found above limit in Coldrif cough syrup: Report

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin launches AeroDefCon 2025, TN eyes ₹75,000 cr investment by 2032

Navi Mumbai airport, Navi Mumbai international airport

PM Modi to inaugurate Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai airport on Oct 8: Details

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty questioned in cheating case, denies role in firm's affairs

Topics : road accident good samaritan law road accident victims Indians killed in road accident road accident deaths BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon