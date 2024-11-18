Thick smog blankets Mumbai, Worli's AQI touches 225 with poor air quality

Mumbai woke up to a thick layer of smog on Monday morning with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 147 in the 'moderate' category

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the current AQI reported in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is 153, while the AQI Abhinav Nagar Borivali East is 176. The AQI recorded in BMC's Shastri Garden Worli is 225 which falls under the "poor" category, SAFAR reported. Chembur near Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) reported the AQI to be 158 and Sewri recorded AQI at 195.

According to SAFAR, the air quality remains "unusually sensitive" and it advised people to consider "reducing prolonged or heavy exertion." "Take it easy if symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath occur," SAFAR said.

Meanwhile, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI reported in Mumbai on Sunday at 4:00 PM was 179.

The air quality worsened in Delhi on Monday morning and a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts. The air quality level plunged to 'severe plus' levels. According to the CPCB, the Air Quality Index recorded at 7 am was 483 in the national capital.

A toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, as residents complained of difficulty in breathing and irritation in the eyes.

More From This Section

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued a notice, "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Sunday that physical classes shall be discontinued for all students, apart from classes 10 and 12. The announcement came shortly after the implementation of GRAP-4 in Delhi-NCR on Monday.

In a post on X, CM Atishi wrote, "With the imposition of GRAP-4 from tmrw (tomorrow), physical classes shall be discontinued for all students, apart from Class 10 and 12. All schools will hold online classes, until further orders."

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting with the Heads of Departments of all concerned departments on Monday for the effective implementation of the GRAP IV, his office said in a statement on Sunday.