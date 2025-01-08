Thiruvananthapuram airport to undertake runway upgradation work from Jan 14

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The work will be carried out between 9 am and 6 pm everyday with the project scheduled to be completed by March 29

Representative Image: During the project work, airlines operating from the airport will schedule flights prior to 9am and after 6pm.
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 2:29 PM IST
The international airport here will be carrying out a significant upgrade of its main runway in order to prioritise passenger safety and enhance its overall operational efficiency.

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL), managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) which is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, will carry out the recarpeting project from January 14, 2025.

The work will be carried out between 9 am and 6 pm everyday with the project scheduled to be completed by March 29, TIAL said in a release on Wednesday.

During the project work, airlines operating from the airport will schedule flights prior to 9am and after 6pm, it added.

"During this period, the airport will implement a comprehensive plan to ensure the continuity of services and to mitigate any potential inconveniences to passengers and airlines," TIAL said.

The existing runway -- which is 3,374 meter long and 60 metre wide -- was last recarpeted in 2017 and was due for an upgrade to maintain optimal performance and reliability, it said.

"A total area of 3.48 lakh square metres, including runway and taxiways, will be recarpeted. Upgradation of the Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) system to LED from Halogen, upgradation of airfield signage, and installation of a stop bar light are also included in the recarpeting project," the release said.

It further said that during the project work, the airport will facilitate 96 air traffic movements per day.

"Certain flight schedules may be adjusted, and passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for any updates or changes," it added.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

