This artist topped the list of most successful artists with Rs 91 crore

The artists were ranked by taking into account the sales of their works, sold at public auction in the year ending on July 31, 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi
Renowned for his sculptures, Anish Kapoor topped the list for a fifth year in a row (Source: Vogler ( CC BY-SA 4.0)/Wikimedia Commons)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 8:24 PM IST
The Hurun Research Institute, on August 17, unveiled the India Art List 2023, which showcased the country's top 50 most successful artists alive. According to the list, sculptor Anish Kapoor is the most successful Indian artist alive, having clinched the top spot on the list for the fifth year in a row. Renowned globally for his spellbinding sculptures, Kapoor topped the list with a turnover of Rs 91 crore. His most expensive artwork costs Rs 9.27 crore. The artists were ranked by taking into account the sales of their works, sold at public auction in the year ending on July 31, 2023.

Ranked second on the list Arpita Singh with a turnover of Rs 24.71 crore. Singh's most expensive work in India costs Rs 11.32 crore. She is known for her vibrantly colourful figurative paintings, whose thematic elements gesture towards mythology and folklore.

Singh is followed by Jogen Chowdhury on the list. His most expensive work is worth Rs 4.4 crore. He is known in artistic circles for combining traditional imagery with the spirit of contemporary painting.

Painter, poet and art critic Gulam Mohammed Sheikh occupies the fourth position on the list with a turnover of Rs 17.88 crores. Shah's artwork is the most expensive among the top 10 artists on the list- coming at a whopping Rs 16.89 crore. Along with Bhakti and Sufi poetry and magical realism, Sheikh's paintings are inspired by Persian, Mughal, and Pahari miniatures.

The list features Krishen Khanna and Sakti Burman in the fifth and sixth spots. Occupying the seventh position is the 26-year-old Raghav Babbar, who is the youngest artist on the top 10 list with a turnover of Rs 11.77 crores.

Rounding out the top ten, visual artist Rameshwar Baroota, contemporary painter Anju Dodiya and Delhi-based artist Subodh Gupta occupy the eighth, ninth and tenth positions, respectively, on the Hurun India Art List 2023.

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 8:24 PM IST

