This is Pakistan's attempt to destabilise India: Ex J&K DGP on encounters

After Srinagar and Anantnag encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, Former J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid said that these terrorist attacks are "attempt" by Pakistan to destabilise India and create an atmosphere of dismay in the nation.

Speaking to ANI, he said that ever since the formation of new government in J&K, terror attacks with same pattern have been witnessed in both Jammu and Kashmir regions.

"They started with attacks in Jammu, and now the same pattern is being seen in Kashmir ever since the new government under the leadership of Omar Abdullah has been formed. All these are foreign terrorists... Even today, two terrorists have been neutralised in Anantnag and an encounter is currently going on in Srinagar... All this is an attempt by the Pakistan deep state to destabilise India and create an atmosphere of fear again..." Vaid said.

Earlier on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed two different encounters between terrorists and security forces, one in Srinagar's Khanyar area while other in Halkan Gali area of Anantnag district.

A terrorist was killed and four security personnel were injured in the Srinagar encounter while two terrorists were neutralised in the Anantnag encounter.

IGP Birdi said that the killed terrorist was involved in the murder of Inspector Masroor in 2023. He also said that four security forces were also injured in the fierce gunbattle that started on Saturday.

"Now this operation has been completed. Security forces have killed a terrorist, who has been identified as Usman..., he was the commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and 4 security personnel have been injured. He is a foreign terrorist and his role and involvement in the murder of Inspector Masroor has come to light and further investigation is being done in this regard...," IGP Birdi told ANI.

On encounter in Anantnag, IGP VK Birdi said, "...Two terrorists have been killed in this operation and now this operation is coming to conclusion. We keep getting inputs and only after developing these inputs the security forces take such action, so this is a good initiative from our side and also a significant achievement...