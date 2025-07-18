Three-storey chawl collapses in Bandra; search and rescue efforts on

A three-storey chawl collapsed in the western suburb of Bandra here in the early hours of Friday, with at least 10 people feared trapped in the debris, civic officials said.
As many as seven people have been rescued from the debris so far and admitted to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital, they said.
According to preliminary information, chawl number 37 in the Bharat Nagar area of Bandra East collapsed around 5.56 am.
Eight fire engines are at the spot along with teams from the Mumbai police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's local ward machinery, an official from the fire brigade said.
"Search and rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
