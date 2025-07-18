Home / India News / Three-storey chawl collapses in Bandra; search and rescue efforts on

Three-storey chawl collapses in Bandra; search and rescue efforts on

As many as seven people have been rescued from the debris so far and admitted to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital, they said

The latest HCES shows consumption inequality has declined in India. Does that mean income inequality has declined as well? slums poverty
As many as seven people have been rescued from the debris so far and admitted to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital. ( File Image)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A three-storey chawl collapsed in the western suburb of Bandra here in the early hours of Friday, with at least 10 people feared trapped in the debris, civic officials said.

As many as seven people have been rescued from the debris so far and admitted to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital, they said. 

ALSO READ: Massive landslide hits Devprayag, two injured as houses collapse 

According to preliminary information, chawl number 37 in the Bharat Nagar area of Bandra East collapsed around 5.56 am.

Eight fire engines are at the spot along with teams from the Mumbai police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's local ward machinery, an official from the fire brigade said.

"Search and rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

More than 20 schools in Delhi receive bomb threat emails, says police

Indian Navy to participate in 32nd edition of SIMBEX exercise in Singapore

ED raids Bhupesh Baghel's house in connection with case against son

Air India crash: Voice recording suggests captain may have cut fuel supply

Amarnath Yatra resumes after being suspended for a day due to heavy rains

Topics :MumbaiSlumsMumbai policeBMC

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story