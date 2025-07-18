Home / India News / More than 20 schools in Delhi receive bomb threat emails, says police

More than 20 schools in Delhi receive bomb threat emails, says police

Earlier on Wednesday, several schools in the national capital received bomb threats, triggering panic and prompting immediate evacuations

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police
Wednesday was the third consecutive day when schools in Delhi received bomb threats. All of these threats turned out to be hoaxes | (Photo:PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
    More than 20 schools in Delhi have received bomb threat emails today, news agency ANI reported, citing Delhi Police officials. 
 
It was earlier reported that two schools received bomb threat emails on Friday morning. Richmond Global School in the Paschim Vihar area of Delhi and Abhinav Public School in Rohini Sector 3. Delhi Police and fire department officials reached the spot, a Delhi Fire Service official said.  
Speaking to PTI, an official said, "Teams of multiple agencies are present and thorough checking is ongoing. However, nothing suspicious has been found yet."  Earlier on Wednesday, several schools in the national capital received bomb threats, triggering panic and prompting immediate evacuations, PTI reported. After extensive searches were carried out, the authorities declared the threats as hoaxes. 
 
Meanwhile, on July 15, a 12-year-old student was detained for sending out a hoax bomb threat to St Thomas School in Dwarka, the authorities said. The school received another bomb threat in less than 24 hours.  
The student was counselled and handed over to his family members, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.
 
Along with St Thomas School, seven other schools also received bomb threats on Wednesday morning, all of which were found to be fake after investigation. The schools that received threats included Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, Mother International in Hauz Khas, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, Prudence School in Paschim Vihar and Pitampura, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate, and St Thomas School in Paschim Vihar. 
The bomb threat emails were received between 5:26 and 8:12 am. A total of 10 emails were received by the schools, PTI reported, adding that the schools were thoroughly checked and nothing suspicious was discovered.  
Wednesday was the third consecutive day when schools in Delhi received bomb threats. All of these threats turned out to be hoaxes. St Stephen's College of the University of Delhi also received a bomb threat email, which claimed that a bomb has been planted in the library of the college. 
   
       

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Navy to participate in 32nd edition of SIMBEX exercise in Singapore

ED raids Bhupesh Baghel's house in connection with case against son

Air India crash: Voice recording suggests captain may have cut fuel supply

Amarnath Yatra resumes after being suspended for a day due to heavy rains

What are engine fuel switches at the centre of Air India crash probe

Topics :Delhi schoolsBomb Threat CallsDelhi PoliceBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story