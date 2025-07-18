More than 20 schools in Delhi receive bomb threat emails, says police

Speaking to PTI, an official said, "Teams of multiple agencies are present and thorough checking is ongoing. However, nothing suspicious has been found yet." Earlier on Wednesday, several schools in the national capital received bomb threats, triggering panic and prompting immediate evacuations, PTI reported. After extensive searches were carried out, the authorities declared the threats as hoaxes.

It was earlier reported that two schools received bomb threat emails on Friday morning. Richmond Global School in the Paschim Vihar area of Delhi and Abhinav Public School in Rohini Sector 3. Delhi Police and fire department officials reached the spot, a Delhi Fire Service official said.