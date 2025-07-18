More than 20 schools in Delhi receive bomb threat emails, says police

More than 20 schools in Delhi have received bomb threat emails today, news agency ANI reported, citing Delhi Police officials.
It was earlier reported that two schools received bomb threat emails on Friday morning. Richmond Global School in the Paschim Vihar area of Delhi and Abhinav Public School in Rohini Sector 3. Delhi Police and fire department officials reached the spot, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
Speaking to PTI, an official said, "Teams of multiple agencies are present and thorough checking is ongoing. However, nothing suspicious has been found yet." Earlier on Wednesday, several schools in the national capital received bomb threats, triggering panic and prompting immediate evacuations, PTI reported. After extensive searches were carried out, the authorities declared the threats as hoaxes.
Meanwhile, on July 15, a 12-year-old student was detained for sending out a hoax bomb threat to St Thomas School in Dwarka, the authorities said. The school received another bomb threat in less than 24 hours.
The student was counselled and handed over to his family members, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.
Along with St Thomas School, seven other schools also received bomb threats on Wednesday morning, all of which were found to be fake after investigation. The schools that received threats included Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, Mother International in Hauz Khas, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, Prudence School in Paschim Vihar and Pitampura, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate, and St Thomas School in Paschim Vihar.
The bomb threat emails were received between 5:26 and 8:12 am. A total of 10 emails were received by the schools, PTI reported, adding that the schools were thoroughly checked and nothing suspicious was discovered.
Wednesday was the third consecutive day when schools in Delhi received bomb threats. All of these threats turned out to be hoaxes. St Stephen's College of the University of Delhi also received a bomb threat email, which claimed that a bomb has been planted in the library of the college.
