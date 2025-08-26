TMC MLA acted as money collecting agent in WB teacher recruitment scam: ED

Arrested TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha, along with his associates, acted as an agent for collecting huge sums of money from "undeserving" candidates in exchange for jobs for the post of assistant teachers in West Bengal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged on Tuesday.

The legislator from the Burwan constituency in Murshidabad district was taken into custody by the federal probe agency on Monday after searches were conducted at his residence. The raids also covered the premises of his associates and an alleged middleman named Prasanna Kumar Roy.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court sent him to ED custody for 6 days on Monday.

The probe pertains to alleged illegal appointments of Assistant Teachers (Classes IX-XII) in the schools of the West Bengal government, and this is alleged to have been done in criminal conspiracy with officials of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (SSC). The Supreme Court, in April this year, cancelled the appointments of more than 25,000 candidates who were hired as teachers and staff by the SSC, by terming the process as fraud. Saha, the ED alleged in a statement, along with his associates, acted as an agent for collecting huge sums of money from undeserving candidates in exchange for jobs for the post of Assistant Teachers.