TN to not implement Viswakarma scheme in present form, says CM Stalin

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Union Minister for MSME, Jitan Ram Manjhi, informing him that the Tamil Nadu government will not implement the PM Vishwakarma scheme in its present form.

The state has decided to formulate a more inclusive and comprehensive scheme based on social justice for artisans, which does not discriminate based on caste, Stalin said in a letter to Manjhi.

The state had sought modification in the Viswakarma scheme, Stalin said citing his letter to PM Modi on January 4, 2024. The CM recalled that, moving forward, Tamil Nadu also constituted a committee to study that scheme in the wake of concerns that this initiative strengthens the system of 'caste-based vocation.' Subsequently, the panel recommended modifications to the central scheme and it was brought to the attention of PM Modi. To this, though there was a reply on March 15, 2024 from the MSME Department, there was no mention of the modifications suggested by Tamil Nadu.

Hence, Stalin said: "The government of Tamil Nadu, will, therefore, not be taking forward the implementation of the PM Vishwakarma scheme in its present form. However, to empower artisans in Tamil Nadu under the overall principle of social justice, the government of Tamil Nadu has decided to develop a more inclusive and comprehensive scheme for artisans, which does not discriminate based on caste." Furthermore, he said: "This scheme will provide holistic support to all artisans in the state, irrespective of caste or family occupations. Such a scheme will serve to provide them with financial assistance, training and all required support for their development, more comprehensively and inclusively." The Tamil Nadu government appointed committee had recommended removal of the mandatory need for the applicant's family to be traditionally engaged in a family-based traditional trade.

Instead, any person pursuing any of the occupations listed in the guidelines should be eligible for assistance under the scheme.

Also, the panel had suggested increasing the minimum age criterion to 35, "so that only those who have made an informed choice to continue their family trade can avail of benefits under this scheme." The committee wanted the verification exercise, as regards the beneficiaries in rural areas, to be carried out by Village Administrative Officer (VAO) from the Revenue Department instead of the head of the Gram Panchayat.