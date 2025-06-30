Home / India News / Today's political atmosphere not favourable for Indian democracy: Dhankhar

Today's political atmosphere not favourable for Indian democracy: Dhankhar

He called for greater decorum in legislative conduct, cautioning that public disenchantment with the conduct of lawmakers inside legislatures could erode faith in democratic institutions

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President
Speaking at 'Sneh Milan Samaroh' organised by the Rajasthan Pragatisheel Manch at the Constitution Club in Jaipur, Dhankhar said the intensity and tone of political exchanges today were detrimental to the democratic and social fabric of the nation. (File photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 4:03 PM IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday expressed concern over the current political scenario in the country, saying today's political atmosphere is not favourable for Indian democracy and social health.

Speaking at 'Sneh Milan Samaroh' organised by the Rajasthan Pragatisheel Manch at the Constitution Club in Jaipur, Dhankhar said the intensity and tone of political exchanges today were detrimental to the democratic and social fabric of the nation.

The vice president said he does not come under pressure and does not pressure anyone.

"The environment and temperature of politics today are neither suitable for our democracy nor in tune with our ancient civilisational values. Political rivals are not enemies. Enemies may exist across borders but there should be none within the country," the vice president said.

He called for greater decorum in legislative conduct, cautioning that public disenchantment with the conduct of lawmakers inside legislatures could erode faith in democratic institutions.

"It is worrying to see what is happening in the temples of democracy. If the sanctity of these institutions is compromised, people will seek alternatives," he said, adding that former legislators could play a key role in improving the quality of public discourse.

Dhankhar noted that constitutional authorities are often criticised, particularly when the state and central governments belong to different political dispensations. Also, he said, the governor in such a state becomes an easy punching bag.

"Now even the vice president and the president are being brought into this space. In my view, this is not fair," he said, asserting that he operated under no pressure nor did he exert pressure.

Dhankhar said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also remains impartial.

"He cannot be pressured. I have worked closely with him," he added.

Stressing the importance of healthy opposition, the vice president said the Opposition is a vital part of democracy and not an adversary. He advocated for open expression and dialogue.

"Expression is the soul of democracy. But when expression becomes repressive, intolerant or dismissive of opposing views, it loses its meaning. Constructive debate is essential. Listening to others gives strength to one's own views," he said.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade also addressed the programme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Jagdeep DhankarIndian democracyPoliticsVice PresidentParliament

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

