Top 15 longest routes of Vande Bharat trains: Here's all you need to know

The Centre is also working on sleeper Vande Bharat trains, after which the flagship train could be seen on longer routes

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 11:13 PM IST
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off nine Vande Bharat trains, taking the total count of the new-age train service to 34 pairs (68 train sets). Draped in a saffron and grey livery, the latest Vande Bharat also has some internal improvements.

With the 2024 general elections nearing, the Centre looks to expedite achieving its committed goal — roll out of 75 Vande Bharat trains. The ministry of railways had looked to roll out 75 trains by Independence Day this year, but missed its target by a wide margin, having launched the train service on 25 routes.

The Centre is also working on sleeper Vande Bharat trains, after which the flagship train could be seen on longer routes. 

WHAT THE NEW VANDE BHARAT OFFERS:

- Extended footrest for seats in executive chair car

- Provision for securing points for wheelchairs of divyangjan passengers in driving trailer coaches

- Improved air tightness for better air conditioning with insulation over panels
 
- Improved aerosol based fire detection and suppression system inside the coaches
 
- Lighting in toilets improved from 1.5 watts to 2.5 watts
 
- Improved accessibility of mobile charging point under the seats
 
- Increase in seat reclination angle from 17.31 degrees to 19.37 degrees
 
- Improved roller blind fabric with more tear strength with less transparency


First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

