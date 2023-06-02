close

Tata Group signs $1.6 billion EV battery factory deal with Gujarat

Sources said that another battery plant will come up in the UK. The exact location is not yet finalized.

India's Tata Group signed an outline deal on Friday on building a lithium-ion cell factory, based on an investment of about Rs 13,000 crore ($1.58 billion), as part of the nation's efforts to create its own electric vehicle supply chain.
According to sources, earlier this week the decision was taken at a Tata Sons board meeting to set up the EV battery plant at Sanand, Gujarat. Tata Motors already has a plant operational at Sanand, and has acquired the adjoining Ford Motors plant in the vicinity. The process of integration of the Ford-Sanand plant has begun, but will take 9 months to a year to achieve full integration. Sanand plant -2 will add another 30,000-35,000 units a month capacity to Tata Motors.

In April Jaguar-Land Rover announced their electrification plan - it would invest £15 billion (nearly $19 billion) over the next five years as part of its strategy to reposition itself as an electric-first and modern carmaker. As a part of this strategy the JLR engine plant in Wolverhampton, UK, that currently produces Ingenium internal combustion engines for its vehicles will produce electric drive units and battery packs for JLR’s next-generation vehicles.
Sources said that another battery plant will come up in the UK. The exact location is not yet finalized.

According to recent reports, the Tata chairman is likely to meet British PM Rishi Sunak soon.
Compared to the size of its population, India's car market is tiny. Tata Motors dominates its electric vehicle (EV) sales, which made up just 1% of India's total car sales of about 3.8 million last year.

A joint statement on the memorandum of understanding, between Tata's unit Agratas Energy Storage Solutions and the government of the western state of Gujarat, said work on the plant, to be based in Sanand, northern Gujarat, was expected to start in less than three years.
It would have an initial manufacturing capacity of 20 Gigawatt hours (GWh), which could be doubled in a second phase of expansion, the statement said.

"The plant will go a long way in contributing to the development of the EV ecosystem in Gujarat and India," Vijay Nehra, an official in the Gujarat state government told Reuters.
Topics : Tata group Gujarat government Electric Vehicles

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

