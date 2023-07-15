Home / India News / Yamuna level drops to 207.98 metre, still above danger level: CWC data

Yamuna level drops to 207.98 metre, still above danger level: CWC data

The level stood at 208.08 metres at 11 pm on July 12, according to the data shared by the Central Water Commission

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The water level in the Yamuna has dropped below the 208-metre mark for the first time in 48 hours, according to the commission

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 8:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, the water level in the Yamuna in Delhi declined to 207.98 metres at 11 pm on Friday, the first time it fell below the 208-metre mark in the last 48 hours, according to official data.

The level stood at 208.08 metres at 11 pm on July 12, according to the data shared by the Central Water Commission.

Several key areas in the city were, however, remained inundated.

On Thursday, the water level started rising after remaining stable for three hours and hit 208.66 metres by 7 pm, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

According to the commission's data, the water level stood at 208.57 metres in the early hours of Friday and fell marginally to 208.48 metres at 5 am.

The water level was at 208.42 metres at 8 am. It went down further to 208.25 metres at 3 pm. At 6 pm, the reading stood at 208.17 metres and at 208.02 metres at 10 pm, the data showed.

At 11 pm, it fell below the 208-metre mark, dropping to 207.98 metres, according to the data.

The water level in the Yamuna has dropped below the 208-metre mark for the first time in 48 hours, according to the commission.

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

Floodwater reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in central Delhi and submerged the busy ITO intersection and Rajghat after the Irrigation and Flood Control Department's regulator was damaged.

Water also entered the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat due to backflow from a drain in the area.

As the Yamuna level dropped, the Okhla water treatment plant, which was shut on Thursday, resumed operation.

In the evening, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal will resume functioning if the Yamuna's level drops to 207.7 metres on Saturday.

Also Read

Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

Metro trains crossing Yamuna bridges with restricted speed, says DMRC

Yamuna level stabilises; Delhi likely to face drinking water shortage

Yamuna flows at a record level; water spills out on some roads in Delhi

Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises to a record level in Delhi

Embankment at breached Indraprastha water regulator sealed: Delhi L-G

On behalf of 140 cr, we congratulate PM: Goyal on Legion of Honour award

Bar Council of Delhi suspends 15 lawyers' licence in Tis Hazari firing case

India, France to discuss plastic pollution issue with other nations

Amarnath Yatra: DGP reviews security arrangements at Jammu base camp

Topics :YamunaDelhi

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story