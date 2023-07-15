Home / India News / Bar Council of Delhi suspends 15 lawyers' licence in Tis Hazari firing case

Bar Council of Delhi suspends 15 lawyers' licence in Tis Hazari firing case

The Council had constituted a committee to look into the incident and sought a report. The committee analysed several video clips to reach a conclusion

Representative Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 8:18 AM IST
Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Friday suspended licence (enrolment) of 15 lawyers after considering the recommendation of the Fact Finding Committee in Tis Hazari Firing case.

The Council had constituted a committee to look into the incident and sought a report. The committee analysed several video clips to reach a conclusion.

BCD has suspended licence of advocates Mohit Sharma, Akash Khatri, Sandeep Sood, Lalit, Satish Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Rahul Sharma, Randeep, Vishal Yadav, Jitesh Khatri, Deepak Arora, Amulya Sharma, Sharad Sharma, Vibhu Tyagi, and Shiv Ram Pandey, after considering the report of fact finding committee and material placed on record.

The BCD had taken suo-moto cognizance of a viral video of violence, which took place at Tis Hazari Court premises on 05.07.2023, wherein advocates were found involved in clashing, hurling abuses and filing.

Earlier, the Chairman, BCD exercising powers vested with him in Rule 42, Chapter-IV of Bar Council of Delhi Rules, has suspended the licence of Manish Sharma, Lalit Sharma, Sachin Sangwan, Ravi Gupta, and Aman Singh to practice as advocates.

In continuation of that, the Chairman had constituted a committee. The Committee after examining multiple video clippings and active cooperation of members of Tis Hazari Bar, have forwarded their interim report.

"After considering the recommendations of the Committee and material placed on record, Chairman, BCD is fully satisfied that you among other advocates, are also seen actively involved in the violent incident with stick in your hand," a letter issued by the Secretary, BCD, Col. Arun Sharma (Retd.) read.

The Chairman, BCD, has suspended the licence to practice as an Advocate with immediate effect. Further, the lawyers have been called upon to submit a written explanation and appear before the Council on 25.08.2023 at 4.00 P.M., failing which, ex-parte action shall be initiated, the letter read further.

Topics :DelhiLawyers

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 8:18 AM IST

