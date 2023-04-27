Home / India News / Top headlines: PLI incentives to 8 sectors, tweak in SEZ rules, and more

Top headlines: PLI incentives to 8 sectors, tweak in SEZ rules, and more

Business Standard brings you top news at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Top headlines: PLI incentives to 8 sectors, tweak in SEZ rules, and more

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 8:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Govt pays PLI incentives worth Rs 2,874 crore towards 8 sectors in FY23

Claims under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme stood at Rs 3,420 crore in 2022-23 (FY23), of which the government paid incentives of Rs 2,874 crore to PLI beneficiaries until March across eight sectors — mobile manufacturing, information technology hardware, pharmaceutical (pharma), bulk drug, medical device, telecommunications (telecom), food processing, and drone. Read More

Avaada Ventures secures $1.07 billion funding for expansion plans

Green energy and fuels company Avaada Ventures has secured funding worth $1.07 billion, led by marquee private equity player Brookfield, which will make an equity investment of $1 billion. The sand-to-molecule company plans to use the funds for new projects in green hydrogen, green ammonia, and solar equipment manufacturing. Read More
 
Commerce department likely to tweak some SEZ rules in DESH Bill

With the fate of the Development Enterprise and Services Hub (DESH) Bill in limbo, the commerce department is working towards tweaking some rules under the existing special economic zone (SEZ) law to allow use of unutilised spaces in IT/ITES for non-SEZ purposes. Read More 
 
Electronics manufacturing gets a reality check; only $225 bn value by FY26

The government’s ambitious vision document that aims at achieving electronics manufacturing with a value of $300 billion by FY26 (including exports of $105-130 billion) could end up far lower than the target, according to a reality check this month. Read More
 
Frequency of heatwaves rising in India due to global warming: IMD paper

The frequency of heat waves and their duration over the main heat-prone areas of the country rose by around 2.5 days in the last 30 years due to global warming, a latest paper by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed. Read More

Also Read

Top headlines: GST authorities quiz auto dealers, electronics exports up

Why do states want a bigger share of GST?

Top Headlines: Record car sales in 2022, 3rd highest GST collection in Dec

Top Headlines: GST Council meet, exports record flat growth, and more

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Spurred border tensions: India's military spending rose by 6% in 2022

Stray dogs, cleanliness, corruption: Delhi Dy Mayor lists AAP's priorities

Districts to become fulcrum of administration in Assam govt: CM Sarma

Youth will shape tomorrow's tech: Cook impressed by Indian Coding prodigy

Kochi Water Metro ferries over 6,500 passengers on first day of service

Topics :Climate ChangePLI schemeSEZ rulesElectronics manufacturingIMDHeat waveGlobal Warming

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story