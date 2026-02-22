Top Maoist leader, strategist Devji surrenders before Telangana police

Top Maoist commander and the organisation's key "strategist" Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji has surrendred, a top police official said on Sunday.

Devji hails from Telangana's Jagtial district and his surrender can be seen as a deadly blow to the outlawed organisation, which now lacks leadership.

Devji (62) is believed to have succeeded the late CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, who died in May 2025.

Another senior Maoist leader Malla Raji Reddy along with several cadres of the CPI (Maoist) have also surrendered.

Their surrender comes days before the Union government's March 2026 deadline to eliminate Naxalism in the country.

"The surrender will be officially shown in a couple of days...they are with Telangana Police," the official told PTI. According to reports, Devji, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, created the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and went on to become a key Central Committee member of the CPI (Maoist) and the politburo member of the Maoist party. Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy on February 15 called upon all underground CPI (Maoist) leaders and cadre, including some 15 remaining ultras from Telangana to give up arms. He had stated that those who choose to join the mainstream will be extended immediate assistance and benefits under the state government's "Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme".