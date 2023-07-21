Home / India News / Total kharif acreage tops last year's level for first time this season

Total kharif acreage tops last year's level for first time this season

A pick up in paddy sowing should ease some concerns on the inflation front that prompted a clampdown on exports this week

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

For the first time in the 2023 season, the area sown under all kharif crops crossed last year's level and touched 73.34 million hectares as on July 21. This is 1.21 per cent more than the cumulative area covered under all crops during the same period last year. 

More importantly, paddy acreage too picked up strength and till July 21, around 18.02 million hectares have been brought under paddy, which is 2.74 per cent more than the area covered during the same period last year. 

A pick up in paddy sowing should ease some concerns on the inflation front that prompted a clampdown on exports this week. 

A possible problem area still was the acreage under arhar, which was still 18.32 per cent less than last year and urad, which is 9.49 per cent less than last year. But, given that the difference between acreage of last year and this year has steadily narrowed, the hope is that this too will get covered in the coming weeks. 

The pick-up in rains over major arhar and tur growing regions of Karnataka and Maharashtra should aid in this pick up. Overall, till cumulative rainfall between June 1 and July 21 across India has been 363 millimeters, which is 3 per cent more than normal so far.

Also Read

Paddy custom milling gains momentum as Chhattisgarh govt changes policy

Govt raises kharif paddy MSP by 7%; largest hikes for moong and groundnut

IIT-M to develop tech to upcycle paddy waste for making supercapacitors

Kharif pulses, oilseeds, cotton most vulnerable to uneven rains: Report

Top headlines: Rail freight's 1st dip after Covid, Kharif sowing falls 9%

Chinese mobile cos evade Rs 9,000 cr in tax in India, Rs 1,629 cr recovered

Action taken against pharma cos following reports of deaths abroad: Centre

Sex Ratio at Birth declined in 20 states, UTs from 2021-22 to 2022-23: WCD

Around 25% flats booked in 10 days as part of ongoing DDA's FCFS scheme

Rajasthan govt tables country's first gig workers bill for social security

Topics :KharifAgriculture

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story