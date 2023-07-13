Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises to a record level in Delhi

Traffic police issues advisory Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Twitter and shared the routes where traffic movement has been impaired. The traffic advisory appeals to commuters to avoid the mentioned roads and plan their journey accordingly.
- Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara
- Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat
- Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara
Delhi traffic police in its latest tweet notified that traffic coming from Shahdara on GT road towards ISBT, Kashmere Gate has been diverted from Seelampur T-point via Keshav Chowk - Karkardooma Court - Road No. 57- NH-24.
Due to the rising water levels of Yamuna river, the traffic coming from Shahdara on GT road towards ISBT, Kashmere Gate has been diverted from Seelampur T-point via Keshav Chowk - Karkardooma Court - Road No. 57- NH-24.
