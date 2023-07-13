Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises to a record level in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory owing to the record rise in water level in Yamuna river . The water level in Yamuna river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 and reached 208.46 metres at 7 am on Thursday.

The inundation in low-lying areas leads to traffic disruption in key roads in the city.

Traffic police issues advisory Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Twitter and shared the routes where traffic movement has been impaired. The traffic advisory appeals to commuters to avoid the mentioned roads and plan their journey accordingly.

Here is the list of roads affected due to the rise in water level in Yamuna:

Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara

Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat

Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara

Traffic Advisory



Movement of commercial vehicles will be regulated in Delhi. Please follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience.#DPTrafficAdvisory — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 13, 2023

Traffic Alert

Due to the rising water levels of Yamuna river, the traffic coming from Shahdara on GT road towards ISBT, Kashmere Gate has been diverted from Seelampur T-point via Keshav Chowk - Karkardooma Court - Road No. 57- NH-24.



Commuters are advised to plan their journey… — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 13, 2023

The incessant rainfall resulted in the rise of the water level in the Yamuna river. Thereafter, the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana elevated the risk of a flood-like situation in low-lying areas of the attached areas of the River.

However, Delhi Metro operation is normal, and no speed regulations have been put on any of the metro lines across the Yamuna River. In a recent update, the Pragati Maidan tunnel is now open for vehicular traffic.

Delhi traffic police in its latest tweet notified that traffic coming from Shahdara on GT road towards ISBT, Kashmere Gate has been diverted from Seelampur T-point via Keshav Chowk - Karkardooma Court - Road No. 57- NH-24.