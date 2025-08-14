Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi traffic advisory for August 15: Check roads closed, diversion points

Delhi traffic advisory for August 15: Check roads closed, diversion points

Delhi Traffic Police has issued road closures and diversion routes for August 15; commuters are advised to plan travel in advance to avoid delays during Independence Day events

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Several key roads around the Red Fort will be closed to the public during the morning hours on August 15. (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Traffic Police has released detailed advisory for commuters ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his address to the nation from the Red Fort, while Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will unfurl the national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium. 
Authorities have urged people to plan their travel in advance as large gatherings and road closures are expected across Delhi and nearby areas.
 

Independence Day: Traffic Restrictions in Delhi

Red Fort area (4.00 am to 10.00 am)

 
Several key roads around the Red Fort will be closed to the public during the morning hours.
 
  Closed roads:
• Netaji Subhash Marg (Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk)

Also Read

79th Independence Day 2025

Independence Day 2025: Theme, special guest, program list and know more

Red Fort, Independence Day

79th Independence Day: When and where to watch the parade, PM Modi's speech

Modi, Narendra Modi

'Tragic chapter': PM Modi observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Retailers

Retail tills set to ring louder as Independence Day weekend approaches

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE shut on Aug 15 for Independence Day

• Lothian Road (GPO to Chatta Rail Chowk)
• SP Mukherjee Marg (HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk)
• Chandni Chowk (Fountain Chowk to Red Fort)
• Nishad Raj Marg
• Esplanade Road
• Ring Road (Rajghat to ISBT Kashmere Gate)
• Outer Ring Road (ISBT Kashmere Gate to Salimgarh Bypass)
 
Roads to avoid:
• Ring Road (ISBT to Rajghat)
• Wazirabad to ITO
• Outer Ring Road, Vikas Marg (ITO to Red Fort)
• Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Nizamuddin Bridge to ISBT)
 
Additional restrictions:
• Goods vehicles will be banned from midnight (Thursday) to 11:00 am
• Local buses will follow diversion routes
• No parking near major roads in the area
 

  Chhatrasal Stadium area (From 6:00 am onwards)

Diversion points:
• Hakikat Nagar Nala Road
• Kingsway Camp Chowk
• U-turn at Bhama Shah Chowk
• Model Town-II/III H-Point
• Nanak Piau Gurudwara
• Stadium Road/GTK Road T-point
 
Roads to avoid:
• Mall Road (near the stadium)
• Stadium Road
• Brahma Kumari Marg
• Bhama Shah Road
 

Delhi-NCR traffic advisories

Noida

• Goods vehicle entry into Delhi will be restricted from 10:00 pm on August 14 until the events end
• Suggested route: Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway
 

Ghaziabad

• Commercial vehicles will not be allowed into Delhi from NH9 (UP Gate), Dabur Tiraha, Mohan Nagar, Bhopura Border, Loni Border, and other major entry points
• Restrictions apply from 10:00 pm on August 14 until celebrations conclude on August 15
 

Gurugram

• Traffic curbs will be in place from 5:00 pm on August 14 to 1:30 pm on August 15
• Commuters should use the KMP Expressway for inter-state travel
• Parking will only be allowed in designated areas 
 

  Public appeal

The Delhi Traffic Police has requested citizens to cooperate with traffic management measures, use public transport where possible, and avoid restricted areas to ensure smooth Independence Day celebrations.

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC notice to NDA MP, her MLC husband for possessing two voter cards

Janmashtami

August 15 or 16? Here's when Janmashtami 2025 will actually be celebrated

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog, Dog Shelter

71% people back SC's verdict of removing stray dogs from Delhi: Report

Nimisha Priya

Nimisha Priya on death row: SC told talks ongoing, no immediate threat

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi HC to hear AAP's plea for Kejriwal's residence on August 25

Topics : Independence Day Delhi Traffic Police Delhi traffic Delhi-NCR Gurgaon traffic BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon