Train services restored from Jammu after suspension due to heavy rain

According to the PRO of Jammu Division, the six restored trains include three that were earlier cancelled and three that were short-terminated at different stations


The Jammu region has been witnessing its heaviest rainfall in decades since Monday night (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Train services were restored from Jammu on Wednesday after a day-long suspension, with six trains scheduled to leave for their destinations, officials said.

Northern Railway on Tuesday night announced the cancellation of 22 incoming and outgoing trains from Jammu and Katra railway stations, while 27 trains were short-terminated at various stations in the division due to heavy rain that lashed the region.

Train services have been restored from Jammu. Six trains, which were either cancelled or short-terminated, will leave for their destinations today, a railway official said.

ALSO READ: Jammu-Srinagar highway shut following shooting stones, landslides in Ramban

According to the PRO of Jammu Division, the six restored trains include three that were earlier cancelled and three that were short-terminated at different stations.

The trains scheduled to depart from Jammu are Jammu Tawi-Kamakhya Express, Jammu-Sambalpur, Jammu-Ambedkar Nagar, Jammu-Varanasi, Jammu-Bandra, and Jammu-Chhapra.

On Tuesday, Northern Railway cancelled 18 trains to and from Katra, Udhampur and Jammu.

Later, the PRO of Jammu Division confirmed that 22 trains were cancelled while 27 were short-terminated on Tuesday.

The Jammu region has been witnessing its heaviest rainfall in decades since Monday night, leading to floods, landslides, damaged bridges and roads, and inundated residential and agricultural areas, forcing many people to move to safer places.

Jammu city recorded more than 380 mm of rainfall in less than 38 hours.

Of the 22 cancelled trains, nine were from Katra -- the base camp for the Vaishno Devi temple -- and one from Jammu, officials said.

The remaining were incoming trains to Katra, Jammu and Udhampur.

However, rail traffic continued to operate on the Katra-Srinagar stretch, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :JammuJammu and KashmirIndian RailwaysRailways

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

