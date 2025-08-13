Treating stray dogs as nuisance is 'cruelty', not governance: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said treating stray dogs as a nuisance to be removed' is not governance, it is "cruelty".

His remarks came after the Supreme Court directed Delhi-NCR authorities to permanently relocate all strays from streets to shelters "at the earliest".

The top court noted that there was an "extremely grim" situation due to stray dog bites resulting in rabies, particularly among children.

"Treating stray dogs as a nuisance to be removed' is not governance - it is cruelty. Humane societies find solutions that protect people and animals," Siddaramaiah posted on 'X' on Tuesday.