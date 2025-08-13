Ajit Pawar slams meat sale ban on Aug 15, Opposition vows to defy orders

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday expressed his displeasure over some civic bodies ordering the closure of slaughterhouses and shops selling meat on August 15, saying it was wrong to impose such a ban.

Such types of restrictions are generally imposed considering faith-related sensitivities on occasions like Ashadhi Ekadashi, Mahashivratri, Mahavir Jayanti etc, he said, adding that people eat vegetarian and non-vegetarian food in Maharashtra.

"It is wrong to impose such a ban. In major cities, people of different castes and religions reside. If it is an emotional issue, then people accept it (ban) for a day. But if you clamp such orders on Maharashtra Day, Independence Day, and Republic Day, then it is difficult," Pawar told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporation announced the closure of slaughterhouses, outlets, and shops selling meat within city limits on two days - August 15 and 20 - in view of festivals. The order stated that the closure was ordered on August 15 on the occasion of Gokul Ashtami, a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, and August 20, which marks the beginning of 'Paryushan Parva'- a key festival of the Jain community characterised by fasting and prayer. On these two days, there will be a ban on slaughtering animals and selling meat in the city, the civic corporation stated, and warned of action for violation.