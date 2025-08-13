Home / India News / PM Modi likely to visit New York to address UNGA high-level session in Sept

PM Modi likely to visit New York to address UNGA high-level session in Sept

The 80th session of the UNGA will open on September 9. The high-level General Debate will run from September 23-29

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the annual high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September. Photo: X@BJP4India
Press Trust of India United Nations
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 8:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the annual high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September, according to a provisional list of speakers issued by the UN here.

The 80th session of the UNGA will open on September 9. The high-level General Debate will run from September 23-29, with Brazil as the traditional first speaker of the session, followed by the US.

US President Donald Trump will address world leaders from the iconic UNGA podium on September 23, his first address to the UN session in his second term in the White House.

According to the provisional list of speakers for the high-level debate of the 80th session of the General Assembly, India's Head of Government (HG) will address the session on the morning of September 26.

The Heads of Government of Israel, China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are also scheduled to address the UNGA general debate on the same day.

Modi had travelled to the US in February this year for a bilateral meeting with Trump in the White House in Washington, DC. In a joint statement issued after their meeting, Modi and Trump had announced plans to negotiate the first tranche of a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) by the fall of 2025.

Even as trade negotiations were ongoing, Trump imposed tariffs totalling 50 per cent on India, including 25 per cent for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil that will come into effect from August 27.

Responding to the tariffs, India's Ministry of External Affairs has said that the targeting of the country is unjustified and unreasonable.

Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security, it said.

Last week's announcement of Trump's executive order imposing the additional 25 per cent tariff came at a time when a team from the US is scheduled to visit India from August 25 for the sixth round of negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement.

The two countries are aiming to conclude the first phase of the pact by fall (October-November) this year.

The UNGA list of speakers for the General Debate is provisional, and there is a possibility of changes in schedules and speakers over the next few weeks. The list will continue to be updated accordingly.

Considered the busiest diplomatic season of the year at the United Nations Headquarters, the high-level session opens in September annually.

The session this year comes amid the continued Israel-Hamas war as well as the Ukraine conflict.

Trump has said that in the six months of his second presidential term, he has solved several wars, including a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Cambodia and Thailand, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Serbia and Kosovo.

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping the May conflict between India and Pakistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ajit Pawar slams meat sale ban on Aug 15, Opposition vows to defy orders

Public opinion widely divided over Supreme Court's order on stray dogs

Premium

Datanomics: 3 in 10 stray dog-bite cases from the Southern region

Court takes cognisance against ABG Shipyard in ₹22,000 cr bank fraud case

India has been recalcitrant in trade talks: US Treasury Secy Bessent

Topics :Narendra ModiUNGAUNGA Session

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story