Tripura CM asks officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the state

The CM further directed the department to play an active role to installing solar panels at GB Pant, IGM, and TMC hospitals

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 8:50 AM IST
Stressing the need for an improved quality of electricity in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday chaired a review meeting of the power department, directing officials to expedite both the central and state government projects aimed at ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the state.

In the review meeting, CM Saha said the government has taken various steps to improve the state's electricity service quality and laid emphasis on the installation of improved transformers to provide uninterrupted power service.

"Electricity consumers should also be aware of wastage of electricity. The department must be informed before using more electricity at home. In this regard, the officials of the department should also be proactive and create awareness," the chief minister said.

"The department should emphasise time-to-time surveillance. Billing agencies and collection agencies need to be strengthened", he added, directing the department to take strict action and necessary measures against those involved in hooking from power lines.

He also exhorted officials to step down collection of unpaid bills from across the state.

The CM further directed the department to play an active role to installing solar panels at GB Pant, IGM, and TMC hospitals.

Further, at the review meeting, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said initiatives have been taken to bring 8 villages in 8 districts under solar power.

The Power minister said the government has set sights on bringing all village panchayats under solar power.

Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Secretary of Industry Department Abhishek Chandra, Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department Aporba Roy, Managing Director of TSECL Debashis Sarkar, and other high-ranking officials of the department were present at the meeting.

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 8:50 AM IST

