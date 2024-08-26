Tripura flood: PM Modi assures full support to people, says CM Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him about the flood situation in the state and assured him of full support to the people to tide over the crisis. At least 26 persons have died and 1.17 lakh people have been rendered homeless in Tripura due to devastating floods since August 19. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Spoke to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji spelling out all the details of the flood situation in the state. He assured of full support to the people of Tripura in this hour of crisis. We are extremely grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister for his kind gesture to the people of Tripura," Saha wrote on X.

Earlier, the chief minister spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the flood situation in the state.

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 40 crore for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.

The chief minister held an all-party meeting to discuss ways to rebuild the state after the worst floods in the last three decades.

Loss of infrastructure, properties and crops was estimated at around Rs 15,000 crore, officials said.