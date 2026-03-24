Modi-Trump call, Jaishankar meets Iran envoy; Centre sets up 7 groups

On Tuesday, India continued its efforts to reach out to all sides involved in the West Asian conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from US President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders stressed that the Strait of Hormuz “remains open, secure and accessible”. Modi said India supported de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. In the national capital, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali.

Delivering a statement in the Rajya Sabha in the afternoon, the PM termed the situation arising from the severe energy crisis across the world because of the war in West Asia as “worrisome” for India. He said it is a matter of “serious concern” for the country that many ships are stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. Modi said “serious consequences are inevitable” if the global circumstances created by this war persist for a long time and “becoming increasingly self-reliant is the only option”.

In his statement in the Upper House, the PM said the government has constituted seven empowered groups to deal with potential long-term impacts of the West Asia war across sectors and urged states to work with the Centre in a ‘Team India’ approach to deal with the crisis, just as they had done to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020-21. Modi recalled that empowered groups of experts had helped address challenges during Covid-19, and said the seven empowered groups will deal with the consequences of war and evolve strategies on fuel, fertilisers, gas, supply chains and inflation. The PM said in recent days ships carrying crude oil and LPG from many countries have arrived in India. He said an inter-ministerial group has also been formed, which meets regularly to assess every difficulty arising in imports and exports, and continuously works on necessary solutions.

The PM said the situation regarding the war “is changing moment by moment”. “I would also say to my fellow citizens that we must be prepared for every challenge. There is a strong possibility that the adverse effects of this war will last for a long time,” he said. The PM appealed to state governments to ensure the benefits of the ‘PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ reach the poor, workers, and migrant workers on time. He said proactive steps should be taken to ease the difficulties of migrant workers wherever they are employed, and asked state governments to make special arrangements to monitor such situations.

The government has also convened an all-party meeting on Thursday evening to share its assessment of the situation in West Asia, its ramifications and the country’s preparedness with other political parties. With two Indian LPG vessels, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, crossing the Strait of Hormuz on Monday evening, 20 Indian-flagged vessels with around 540 Indian seafarers still remain in the western Persian Gulf region. In the telephonic conversation with the US President, Modi told Trump that India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest in West Asia. The phone call, initiated by the US president, came a day after he extended Washington’s deadline by five days for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. US envoy to India Sergio Gor said on social media that the two leaders “discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.”

On Monday evening, Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where they discussed the conflict’s impact on the international economy and energy security. Jaishankar also met ambassadors of Gulf Cooperation Council countries on Monday. The External Affairs Minister also spoke with his Sri Lankan counterpart. Sri Lanka has sought India’s help with its energy supplies. The seven empowered groups, which the PM announced in the Rajya Sabha, comprise top bureaucrats, including senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Cabinet Secretariat, to assess the implications of the West Asian conflict. The seven groups will monitor domains ranging from strategic issues, including defence, external affairs and public order; economy, finance and supply chain-related issues, including export and import; energy security, including oil, liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas.

The groups will also monitor the availability of fertilisers and other agricultural inputs; prices and supply of essential commodities; transport and logistics related to civil aviation, shipping and railways; and information, communication and public engagement. The seven empowered groups will facilitate a well-planned and coordinated response required to mitigate the adverse impact of this situation and improve the resilience of the domestic economy, said an official aware of the development, stressing that these groups will identify issues and take immediate necessary steps to tackle them. The broad terms of reference of the cross-functional empowered groups include the assessment of risks to energy supplies and pricing, and measures to mitigate supply disruptions, manage price volatility and ensure that the country’s strategic reserves are adequate. The groups have also been told to examine potential disruptions to trade, supply chains and logistics, including shipping routes, ports, aviation corridors and critical imports and exports. Apart from identifying alternative import sources to reduce dependency and improve resilience, the groups are also required to ensure stable logistics and efficient distribution systems.

Monitoring domestic availability and price stability of essential commodities, and developing short-, medium- and long-term strategies to mitigate adverse effects of any disruptions, are also part of the groups’ to-do list. Moreover, preparedness related to public order and critical infrastructure resilience is a key term of reference, along with continuous monitoring of global developments to gear up for potential changes in the landscape. The empowered groups have also been authorised to invite any official other than those enlisted, and experts from any field for consultation on the issues they are dealing with. Sources said the panels have been directed to submit their recommendations and suggestions within a time-bound manner.