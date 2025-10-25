Home / India News / Two Australian women cricketers stalked, molested in Indore; accused held

Two Australian women cricketers stalked, molested in Indore; accused held

Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi said that the two cricketers had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a caf when a man on a motorcycle started following them

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment
The official said that a bystander noted the suspect's motorcycle number, based on which the accused, Akil Khan, was apprehended (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Indore
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two Australian women cricketers, taking part in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, were allegedly stalked, and one of them was molested by a motorcycle-borne man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Saturday.

The police on Friday arrested the man involved in the incident that occurred on the Khajrana Road area on Thursday morning, an official said.

Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi said that the two cricketers had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a caf when a man on a motorcycle started following them.

He allegedly touched one of them inappropriately and rode off, she said.

The duo contacted their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with local security liaison officers and dispatched a vehicle for assistance.

On getting information, Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra met the two players, recorded their statements and registered a first information report under section 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the MIG police station.

The official said that a bystander noted the suspect's motorcycle number, based on which the accused, Akil Khan, was apprehended.

"Khan has prior criminal cases registered against him, and an investigation is on in the case," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sabarimala gold theft case: SIT conducts searches in Ballari, Bengaluru

Satara woman doctor suicide: Accused named in note arrested from Pune

Five killed, two injured as speeding car runs over pedestrians in Agra

NHRC seeks report from FSSAI over widespread reuse of cooking oil in India

Delhi AQI improves slightly but in 'poor' category; respiratory cases rise

Topics :AustraliaAustralia cricket teamwomen in IndiaCrime against women

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story