Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Two Bangladeshis detected in Assam, sent back home, says CM Himanta

Two Bangladeshis detected in Assam, sent back home, says CM Himanta

They reportedly entered India through the Madhoppur (Bangladesh)-Agartala route and were en route to Bengaluru

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam
The duo was apprehended at Badarpur railway station and sent back to Bangladesh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 9:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two Bangladesh nationals who illegally entered India were detected in Assam and sent back to their country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The duo was apprehended at Badarpur railway station and sent back to Bangladesh on Friday night, he added.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Badarpur railway station by @assampolice," Sarma wrote on X.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Masum Khan, resident of an area under Modelganj police station of Bangladesh, and Sonia Akhtar of Dhaka.

They reportedly entered India through the Madhoppur (Bangladesh)-Agartala route and were en route to Bengaluru, Sarma said.

"In collaboration with the BSF, Assam Police successfully pushed them back across the border last night," the chief minister added.

More From This Section

LIVE: PM Modi to address nation with his 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio programme at 11 am

India, US look forward to work together, benefit each other: Rajnath Singh

Actor Siddique resigns as general secy of AMMA over assault allegation

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today to felicitate new 1.1 mn Lakhpati Didis

Kashmir Intelligence declares cash award for information on LeT commander

Sarma had said on Saturday that over 30 Bangladeshis trying to enter India without valid documents have been pushed back from Assam in the last one month.

They were en route to Bengaluru and other south Indian cities in search of work in the textile industry, he claimed.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Zero-tolerance policy in dealing with crimes against women: Assam CM Sarma

Hindus not migrating to India, fighting in trouble-torn B'desh: CM Himanta

47,928 foreigners detected in Assam in 43 years, 43% of them Hindus

Assam to table Bill to compulsory register marriage, divorce of Muslims

Assam CM accuses JMM-led alliance govt of doing 'appeasement' politics

Topics :Himanta Biswa SarmaAssamBangladeshIndia-Bangladesh ties

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story