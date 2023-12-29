Home / India News / Two schoolgirls run over by train in Indore, railway minister orders probe

Two schoolgirls run over by train in Indore, railway minister orders probe

Babli Masare and Radhika Bhaskar, both 17 years of age, died in Kailod Hala area on Thursday evening when a newly constructed track was being tested by running a train

DRM Rajnish Kumar told PTI a detailed inquiry will be conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF)
Press Trust of India Indore

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 9:17 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Two Class X girls have died after being run over by a train that was being operated as part of tests on a newly laid track in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, prompting Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to order an inquiry, an official said.

Babli Masare and Radhika Bhaskar, both 17 years of age, died in Kailod Hala area on Thursday evening when a newly constructed track was being tested by running a train, an official release said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The girls were run over while crossing the tracks on their way home after tuition. This was the first time a train had passed on the route. Later, MP minister and local MLA Tulsiram Silawat informed Vaishnaw about the accident, following which the latter directed the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ratlam to conduct an inquiry, the release said.

DRM Rajnish Kumar told PTI a detailed inquiry will be conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

After the doubling of tracks, people were being warned through different means for the last two days about the train trial on this route. They were told they should not come onto the tracks in an unauthorized manner, the DRM said.

Also Read

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

BJP's decision to field MPs in Assembly polls a 'good move': Union Minister

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Delhi's LG approves proposal to notify MTP Act; blames AAP govt for delay

Mortal remains of DMDK chief Vijayakanth brought to Chennai's Island Ground

LIVE: Delhi's Safdarjung hospital gears up to treat Covid patients

Blast near Israel embassy: Police record statements of 'witnesses'

Nina Singh becomes first woman to head CISF, Rasgotra appointed ITBP chief

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IndoreMadhya PradeshRailways

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story