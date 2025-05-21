Two-thirds of job seekers open to new roles but unsure of sectors: Report

Even though 67 per cent of professionals interviewed are open to new opportunities, they do not know what job titles or industries to search for, a report said on Wednesday.

According to research by professional network LinkedIn, 65 per cent of professionals stated they can explain their career goals to a friend but don't know how to search for that role, and 64 per cent find job filters confusing.

"Two-thirds (67 per cent) of professionals in India say they're open to new opportunities, however, they don't know what job titles or industries to search for," the report said.

Another 74 per cent wished they could discover relevant roles they hadn't thought to search for, it said.

As job titles evolve and skills become central to hiring decisions, there is increasing demand among job seekers for easier ways to find opportunities based on their skills and goals, rather than predefined titles or keywords, it added.

The report by LinkedIn is based on inputs from over 2,001 employed and unemployed respondents aged 18-78 years between April 25, to May 6, 2025.