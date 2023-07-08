Home / India News / UCC draft report expected to be submitted to Uttarakhand govt by July 15.

According to sources, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that a special Vidhan Sabha session may also be convened on the UCC, if necessary

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Last Updated : Jul 08 2023 | 9:28 AM IST
The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft report is expected to be submitted to the Uttarakhand government by July 15.

According to a top source, "The draft report on the Uniform Civil Code could be submitted to the Uttarakhand government by July 15. The expert committee is currently busy giving its final touches to the draft report."

The sources stated further that another important meeting of the committee with regard to the draft report on the UCC will be held in Delhi on July 9.

Further, as per the sources, the documents and annexures linked to the relevant legal provisions were also included in support of the recommendations along with the preparation of the committee's report.

"Along with the compilation of the report by the committee, the documents and annexures related to the related legal provisions are also included in favour of the recommendations. All these documents will form part of the report," the source added.

According to sources, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that a special Vidhan Sabha session may also be convened on the UCC, if necessary.

"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has indicated that, if necessary, a special session of the Vidhan Sabha can also be called on the UCC," said the source.

On June 30, amid fresh debate around the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the committee tasked with preparing the draft of the UCC, which is to be implemented in the state, worked with a cross-section of citizens over the last one year and spoke to more than 2 lakh people and key stakeholders.

The draft is nearing completion, the Chief Minister informed.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, CM Dhami said the committee was to submit its final draft to the government on Friday, but will now do so in July.

He claimed that Uttarakhand would emerge as a shining example before the whole country with regard to the implementation of the UCC.

"Uttarakhand government has taken upon itself the responsibility of implementing the UCC. Article 44 of our constitution states that the law should be equal for everyone. The people of Uttarakhand have supported it (UCC) and have shown us the way. It is a great honour and an opportunity for our state to implement the ideas and principles the Constitution was founded on," the CM said.

First Published: Jul 08 2023 | 9:28 AM IST

