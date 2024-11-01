UN Secretary-General should also speak for Hindus: VHP after Trump's remark

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vinod Bansal on Friday welcomed former US President Donald Trump's remarks condemning violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities in Bangladesh and said that UN Secretary-General and others should also come forward in this regard.

"It is a welcome step to see a world leader and especially an American leader acknowledging that what happened in Bangladesh was serious and should not have happened and this should have been stopped. At the same time it is a strange irony that when Hindus are attacked, not only do the rest of the world leaders maintain silence but also that oppression is not considered oppression, such news is also hidden. UN Secretary-General and others should also come forward in this regard," the VHP leader said.

In a post on X, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad also questioned Human Rights activists for their silence on the issue of attrocities against Hindus.

"Thanks Donald Trump for raising the voice of oppressed Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh playing in the hands of Islamic Jihadi forces. In the name of protest, the anarchists first kicked off their own dedicated old-aged lady PM, CJB, and minorities and now targeting the President. Why the other World leaders and so-called human right activists kept mum on the genocide of Minorities in the Islamic country? Where the UN Human Rights," he added.

He further said that Trump is probably the only Western leader who has ever recognised Hindu persecution in Bangladesh.

"It's true that Hindus are the only people in the world who are not just persecuted in some countries captured by Jihadi forces like Bangladesh, Pakistan Bangladesh but also face denial of their oppression. You are probably the only Western leader who has ever recognised Hindu persecution in Bangladesh," he said.

Earlier, Donald Trump vowed to safeguard the interests of Hindu Americans, protecting them from the "anti-religion agenda of the radical left."

In a bid to strengthen ties with India, Trump also expressed his desire to boost partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he referred to as a "good friend."

Sharing a post on X, Trump wrote, "We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom. Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi."

The former President also condemned the violence against the Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh after the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He said, "I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos."

Notably, Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post of Prime Minister on August 5 and fled to India in a military aircraft, following mounting protests against the contentious government job quota system that had sparked widespread anti-government demonstrations. Following Hasina's resignation, a caretaker government was formed in Bangladesh, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Trump also criticised President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and said that they have ignored Hindus globally and in the United States.

He said, "It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America.