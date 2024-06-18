Home / India News / Unaffected coaches of Kanchanjunga Express reach Sealdah with survivors

Unaffected coaches of Kanchanjunga Express reach Sealdah with survivors

At least four rear coaches of the train were severely damaged in the collision at Rangapani, about 10 km from New Jalpaiguri station, on Monday morning

Kanchanjunga Express
The unaffected coaches began their onward journey from the accident site on Monday. (File photo)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
The unaffected coaches of the Kanchanjunga Express, which was hit by a goods train near New Jalpaiguri, leaving 10 dead and several injured, arrived at Sealdah station here on Tuesday morning with nearly 850 passengers, according to an Eastern Railway official.

At least four rear coaches of the train were severely damaged in the collision at Rangapani, about 10 km from New Jalpaiguri station, on Monday morning.

"Around 800 to 850 passengers arrived at Sealdah at 3.16 am," ER spokesperson Kausik Mitra said.

The unaffected coaches began their onward journey from the accident site on Monday afternoon.

The passengers were provided with medical facilities, food, and water at various stations, including Malda Town and Sealdah, he added.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty, and Divisional Railway Manager of Sealdah Division Deepak Nigam were present at Sealdah station to help passengers reach home safely, Mitra said.

Train 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala, scheduled to reach Sealdah at 7.20 pm on Monday, arrived eight hours behind schedule.

The transport department provided 16 buses and 60 cars to transport passengers home, he added.

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

