Under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Gopalganj, DM orders action

A portion of an under-construction small bridge collapsed in Bihar's Gopalganj district, an official said on Monday.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred on the evening of February 28. The small bridge was being constructed on the Ghoghari river in Siddhwalia block by the Rural Works Department (RWD) of the state government.

District Magistrate, Gopalganj, Pawan Kumar Sinha, who visited the spot on Monday, ordered strict departmental action, including termination of service of the concerned Assistant Engineer (AE) and Junior Engineer (JE) of the Rural Works department (RWD).

The bridge was being constructed at a cost of ₹2.87 crore, an official said.