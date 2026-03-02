West Asia crisis: Akasa Air extends suspension of Gulf flights till March 3

Akasa Air extended the suspension of flights connecting Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh till March 3 due to the West Asia crisis.

Airlines are closely monitoring the situation on operating flights to and through the West Asia as some of the airspaces in the region remain closed for commercial flights.

In the last two days, Indian carriers cancelled 760 international flights to various destinations, as per the civil aviation ministry.

"Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East, all Akasa Air flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh have also been suspended for March 03, 2026," Akasa Air said in a post on X.

Airlines, including Akasa Air, have cancelled many of their international flights for Monday. "Our teams will continue to closely monitor the safety and security environment and proactively adjust our operations as required," Akasa Air said. According to Akasa Air, for all bookings made to/from these cities until March 7, passengers may opt for a full refund or reschedule their travel at no additional cost. Other airlines are also offering waivers for cancellation and rescheduling of tickets for a certain period in the wake of the West Asia crisis.