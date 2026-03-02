Haryana CM presents ₹2.23 tn budget for FY27, announces capex of ₹28,205 cr

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday presented the state's budget for the financial year 2026-27 with an outlay of ₹2.23 lakh crore, up 10.28 per cent from the revised allocation of ₹2.028 trillion in the current fiscal.

Presenting the budget in the state assembly here, Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, said 5,000 suggestions were received from various quarters, and these have been incorporated in the budget.

Saini said his government has fulfilled 60 out of 217 promises made in his party's poll manifesto.

Sharing details of the budget proposals, the chief minister announced a capital expenditure of ₹28,205 crore for 2026-27, which is 12.6 per cent of the total allocation.