Union cabinet approves Rs 3,653 cr 4-lane Badvel-Nellore highway in Andhra

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the development of a 4-lane highway between Badvel and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh at a total cost of Rs 3,653.10 crore.

The 108.13 km project will connect Badvel-Gopavaram Village (NH-67) to Guruvindapudi (NH-16) and enhance infrastructure and industrial linkages in the state, according to a release statement.

According to the official statement, the greenfield corridor will improve access to key industrial nodes in Andhra Pradesh and reduce the travel distance to Krishnapatnam Port by 33.9 km, from 142 km to 108.13 km.

The Cabinet approved the project on Wednesday, and it is expected to generate over 43 lakh man-days of employment, including 20 lakh direct and 23 lakh indirect man-days.

As per the statement, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Patna on Thursday and conveyed his gratitude for the Cabinet's decision.

"This decision reflects the Prime Minister's unwavering commitment to Andhra Pradesh's development and the vision of empowering states through world-class infrastructure," said Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

Also Read

The Minister also apprised the Prime Minister of a major political development from the Telugu Desam Party's annual Mahanadu convention, held on Tuesday. At the event, the TDP, under the leadership of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, unanimously passed a political resolution backing Operation Sindoor and reaffirming its support to PM Modi's leadership.

The statement said that this resolution, introduced by Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu himself at Mahanadu, reflects the TDP's strong alignment with the prime minister's national vision. Minister Ram Mohan Naidu formally communicated this resolution to PM Modi today during his meeting in Patna, assuring the full and unwavering support of the people and government of Andhra Pradesh.