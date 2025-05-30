Home / India News / Union cabinet approves Rs 3,653 cr 4-lane Badvel-Nellore highway in Andhra

Union cabinet approves Rs 3,653 cr 4-lane Badvel-Nellore highway in Andhra

The 108.13 km project will connect Badvel-Gopavaram Village (NH-67) to Guruvindapudi (NH-16) and enhance infrastructure and industrial linkages

Highways
Representative Image: According to the official statement, the greenfield corridor will improve access to key industrial nodes in Andhra Pradesh. Photo: Bloomberg
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the development of a 4-lane highway between Badvel and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh at a total cost of Rs 3,653.10 crore.

The 108.13 km project will connect Badvel-Gopavaram Village (NH-67) to Guruvindapudi (NH-16) and enhance infrastructure and industrial linkages in the state, according to a release statement.

According to the official statement, the greenfield corridor will improve access to key industrial nodes in Andhra Pradesh and reduce the travel distance to Krishnapatnam Port by 33.9 km, from 142 km to 108.13 km.

The Cabinet approved the project on Wednesday, and it is expected to generate over 43 lakh man-days of employment, including 20 lakh direct and 23 lakh indirect man-days.

As per the statement, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Patna on Thursday and conveyed his gratitude for the Cabinet's decision.

"This decision reflects the Prime Minister's unwavering commitment to Andhra Pradesh's development and the vision of empowering states through world-class infrastructure," said Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

Also Read

AP EAMCET 2025: Answer Key released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; download now

Two firms to set up industrial units in Kuppam, create 8K jobs: Andhra CM

Premium

With Jupiter in its orbit, Andhra Pradesh emerges as India's solar hub

Tirupati boy murdered after mother leaves him as 'collateral' in Tamil Nadu

Jagan slams Andhra Pradesh police over custodial torture of leader's son

The Minister also apprised the Prime Minister of a major political development from the Telugu Desam Party's annual Mahanadu convention, held on Tuesday. At the event, the TDP, under the leadership of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, unanimously passed a political resolution backing Operation Sindoor and reaffirming its support to PM Modi's leadership.

The statement said that this resolution, introduced by Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu himself at Mahanadu, reflects the TDP's strong alignment with the prime minister's national vision. Minister Ram Mohan Naidu formally communicated this resolution to PM Modi today during his meeting in Patna, assuring the full and unwavering support of the people and government of Andhra Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Spent 90 days in Pak': Delhi Police arrests Rajasthan man for espionage

Amit Shah directs security forces to maintain vigil during Amarnath Yatra

Premium

Datanomics: Civic bodies cry for funds as cities' infra crumbles amid rains

Digital divide: 51% rural women don't own a mobile phone, shows NSO data

Tech integration in Op Sindoor a global case study: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Topics :Andhra PradeshHighway projecthighway

First Published: May 30 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story